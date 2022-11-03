GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central have made a habit out of playing each other in the postseason.

The Sailors and Rangers meet Friday in a division 2 district championship game at FHC and it will be their fifth postseason meeting in the last six years.

Old playoff foes square off again on the season finale of the Blitz

It will be the game of the week on the season finale of the Blitz.

"I mean it is FHC week, what else can you say?" Mona Shores senior running back and linebacker Dahmir Farmun said. "We have played them the last, I want to say, four out of five years and they have always been good competition so just trying to continue that legacy for another week."

For the unbeaten Rangers, they have changed things up this season largely due to their last loss, in the first round of the playoffs in 2021 to the Sailors.

This season, FHC has focused on not making any one game bigger than any other.

"We always try to take it one game at a time, just focus on us getting better instead of the opponent in front of us and so far it has worked out well," Rangers senior offensive tackle and defensive end Crandall Quinn said. "Our season is going as we wanted it to, so as we are focusing on these later games, more important games, it is important that we stick to what has worked the whole year."

We have a rematch from week nine in our Blitz Battle as Caledonia (9-1) plays at Rockford (10-0).

The Rams knocked off the Fighting Scots 38-15 two weeks ago at Ralph E. Myers Memorial Stadium.

Other games we are planning to send cameras to include:



Portage Northern (7-3) at East Lansing (7-3)

Coopersville (7-3) at Muskegon (8-2)

Zeeland West (9-1) at St. Joseph (9-1)

Fruitport (8-2) at Whitehall (10-0)

Unity Christian (6-4) vs. South Christian (10-0) at East Kentwood

Charlotte (9-1) at Hastings (9-1)

Belding (9-1) at Oakridge (9-1)

Berrien Springs (7-2) at GR Catholic Central (9-1)

Corunna (8-2) at Portland (9-1)

Muskegon Catholic Central (8-2) at Reed City (9-1)

Schoolcraft (7-2) at Lawton (8-2)

Mendon (8-2) at Colon (10-0)

