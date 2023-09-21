OK White showdown takes the spotlight on week 5 of the Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center and Forest Hills Central make up part of a three-way tie at the top of the OK White standings with East Grand Rapids.

When the Bulldogs meet the Rangers on Friday night in the Game of the Week on the Blitz only one can remain unbeaten.

Byron Center GOTW preview

Forest Hills Central outscored Byron Center 14-0 in the second half last season to pull out a 21-13 win in week three.

"I just remember a very competitive game, so competitive," Bulldogs senior Coen Vandenberge said about last year's game. "A lot of mistakes that we can fix this year. I don't really let last years game boggle us down, I'm more confident than ever this year."

FHC has won three straight conference titles and 19 consecutive divisional games in the OK White.

Forest Hills Central GOTW preview

"We have to be physical, they are a really physical team," Forest Hills Central senior Ty Hudkins said about Byron Center. "They have a lot of weapons and coach Cisco is a great coach. We just have to be really physical and do our jobs on defense and hopefully we will come out on top."

Zeeland West meets Zeeland East Friday night in the Blitz Battle.

The Dux and Chix are the final two 4-0 teams in the OK Green, but Muskegon is part of the tie for first place at 2-0 in the division.

Other games we are planing to cover Friday night on week five of the Blitz include:



Muskegon (2-2) at Reeths-Puffer (3-1)

East Grand Rapids (4-0) at Northview (2-2)

Greenville (1-3) at Lowell (3-1)

Hudsonville (4-0) at Grandville (3-1)

GR Catholic Central (3-1) at Cedar Springs (2-2)

Spring Lake (4-0) at West Catholic (4-0)

Fruitport (1-3) at Allendale (4-0)

Coopersville (2-2) vs. Unity Christian (1-3) at Jenison

North Muskegon (4-0) at Hart (4-0)

Orchard View (2-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (2-2)

Allegan (4-0) at South Haven (2-2)

Paw Paw (4-0) at Plainwell (1-3)

Harper Creek (4-0) at Hastings (2-2)

Battle Creek Lakeview (0-4) at Portage Northern (4-0)

Coloma (0-4) at Saugatuck (4-0)

Gobles (4-0) at NorthPointe Christian (2-2)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter