Officials gear up for season with KOA football clinic

Officials gather at KOA football clinic

As much as ever, game officials are needed, especially at the high school level.

"We need more officials," Big Ten referee Ron Snodgrass said. "We need more people to get involved helping because sports are an important port of our society and without officials, it is just practice."

The shortage of officials is not new and while it might not have gotten worse in the last year, it hasn't gotten better either.

"I think every time we gain somebody, we lose somebody because of age or injury or a combination of both," Southwest Michigan Coordinator of Officials Todd Gooding said. "But I think the quality keeps getting better because of events like this."

Today over 150 officials gathered for the 24th Kalamazoo Officials Association Football Clinic, it's the second straight year with such a large turnout.

"It means they care about what they do," Gooding said. "From an assigners perspective it is warming to know that they are trying to put in the effort and work to keep improving to give the coaches and the players on the field a good product."

Once again this year, the officials in attendance got a chance to learn from some of the best including Mark Bennett who works games in the Big Ten and has been officiating division one football for 18 years.

"I think a lot of people have the misconception that they see us for two or three hours on a Friday night or a Saturday, there is much more work that goes into this than just that," Bennett said. "The preparation is key, both physically and mentally."

One of the big hurdles in getting and keeping officials is dealing with fans in the stands.

Bennett's presentation discussed, in part, how to deal with conflicts that may arise during a game.

"Some key phrases to use to kind of deescalate the situation so you are not inflaming the situation," Bennett said. "Officiating is no different than anything else in life, most people just want to be heard, they have a point of view, they want to be heard. How do we allow someone to be heard appropriately within the rules and deescalating that situation so we don't wind up with a huge fiasco."

Ron Snodgrass also works in the Big Ten and was a presenter at the clinic.

He's there to help make sure that the up-and-coming officials have what they need to be as successful as possible.

"Officials are our own support group," Snodgrass said. "I think sending a message for people that want to get involved in officiating, there is a good support group. You are going to be supported, you are going to be trained and helped along the way so you are just not left there alone."

