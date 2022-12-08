Northview starts season with win over Newaygo

Northview 64, Newaygo 23

A balanced effort led the Northview boys basketball team to a 64-23 win over visiting Newaygo on Wednesday in the Wildcats first game of the season.

Senior Jacob Szurna led Northview with 12 points, fellow senior Tyran Thomas added 10 as did freshman Cam Ryans, junior E.J. Ryans scored nine.

Lions junior Josiah Long scored 14 points to lead all scorers.

The Wildcats (1-0) will play South Christian on Saturday at Calvin University.

Newaygo (0-2) will play at Central Montcalm on Friday.

