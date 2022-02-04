Northview prepares for big test in The Showcase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Northview boys basketball team has been one of the most impressive teams in West Michigan through the first two months winning all 11 of their games.

Saturday, the Wildcats get their biggest test to date when they take on Birmingham Brother Rice at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone University in the fifth of six games in the showcase.

"It tests you a little bit and it kind of gives you an idea of where you're at and it also gives us a chance to see the things that we need to work on," Northview head coach David Chana said. "I think that is the most encouraging thing about it is we get to take a step back and see things that we don't normally see from teams on the east side of the state."

Northview senior Kyler Vanderjagt is a Mr. Basketball candidate who has played at a high level all season, Saturday will be a big test for him going up against the Warriors three elite juniors in Curtis Williams, John Blackwell and Xavier Thomas.

"It's a huge game for us," Vanderjagt said. "Taking one game at a time we got to continue to build, practice even harder, just focus in on those little details defensive wise and everything."

