Northview trailed by four points in the fourth quarter but came back to beat Forest Hills Central 59-55 to take the OK White conference championship outright.

Kyler Vanderjagt led the Wildcats (13-1, 19-1) with a game-high 21 points, Jalen Charity and Tyran Thomas each added 11.

Forest Hills Central (8-5, 13-7) was led by Conner Milton's 18 points, Jacob Bonnett scored 15.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter