GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kyler Vanderjagt scored 28 points as Northview beat Lansing Catholic 85-63 to win the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Silver Division.

Jalen Charity added 16 points and E.J. Ryans 13 for the Wildcats (4-0).

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter