(WXMI) — Northview basketball alum Kyler Vanderjagt is transferring to Central Michigan University. The Grand Rapids native has spent the last two seasons at Belmont. The sophomore played in 33 games last year for the Bruins averaging just over 10 minutes a game and two points a game.
Posted at 8:36 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 20:36:27-04
