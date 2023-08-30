NorthPointe Christian starts league play with win over Sparta

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NorthPointe Christian shared the OK Silver volleyball title with Hopkins last season and Tuesday the Mustangs topped Sparta in 4 sets to open league play.

NorthPointe Christian opens conference play with win over Sparta

The Mustangs took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18 before the Spartans took set three 25-23, NPC won the match with a win in set four 25-14.

NorthPointe Christian will be at Wayland for a quad.

