NorthPointe Christian dominates in 1st 8-player Game of the Week

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — NorthPointe Christian scored 22 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 50-6 win over Concord Friday in game of the week on Blitz.

Senior quarterback Deangelo Person Jr. led the Mustangs with 210 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns on just 12 carries.

"I just came, I did my job, I don't know about legacy," Person said. "I just wanted to be one of the best football players to leave this school so I hope we accomplished that and I'm just glad that we are undefeated."

The win gives NorthPointe Christian the Tri River conference title and finishes off a perfect regular season.

"It started with camp, we came together and were like OK, we want to be conference champs and we have to go undefeated to do that," junior Jamari Hughes said. "We set that goal and we have had our eyes on it from the beginning and now that we accomplished it, it's on to the next."

The Mustangs are not eligible for postseason play because their enrollment is too large for the eight player state tournament, but they will have the chance to play one game against a team that is their same situation.

"It says a lot about the coaches we have, and some great seniors that we just focus on the game that week and the game at hand," 4th year head coach Brian Haveman said. "We try not to look too far ahead and we just approach it as each game is the most important game of the season."

NorthPointe Christian 50, Concord 6

FINAL: NorthPointe Christian 50, Concord 6

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter