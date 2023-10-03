North Muskegon's Larry Witham named Detroit Lions coach of the week

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have named North Muskegon head football coach Larry Witham as their high school football coach of the week.

Witham led the Norsemen to a 34-7 win over Montague last Friday night as the team improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1988.

Now in his eighth year as the head coach, Witham led North Muskegon to their first conference title last season since 1986 when they won the West Michigan Conference Rivers division.

Under Witham's direction, the Norsemen are headed for a seventh straight trip to the playoffs.

North Muskegon travels to Ravenna (3-1,3-3) Friday night with a chance to get one step closer to consecutive conference titles.

North Muskegon travels to Ravenna (3-1,3-3) Friday night with a chance to get one step closer to consecutive conference titles.

