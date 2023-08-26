North Muskegon makes statement in Week 1 Blitz Battle win over Pewamo-Westphalia

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia hit the road Friday night to take on North Muskegon in our Week 1 Blitz Battle.

The Norsemen got on the board first with just four minutes left in the first quarter.

Quarterback James Young found runningback Ben Young who punched in the first touchdown of the game.

Then, toward the end of a scoreless third quarter, North Muskegon linebacker Chuck Meyers intercepted a PW pass attempt, and the Norsemen took the 17-14 win over the Pirates.

North Muskegon 17, Pewamo-Westphalia 14

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter