MUSKEGON, Mich. — North Muskegon hosted Ravenna Friday night for our Blitz Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs beat the Norsemen twice in 2021, including a 7-6 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7

FINAL: North Muskegon 28, Ravenna 7

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter