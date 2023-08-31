Non-league showdowns are featured on week 3 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Week two of the high school football season rolls in with many games taking place on Thursday, including our game of the week where defending OK Silver champion Belding (1-0) takes on Spring Lake (1-0).

The Black Knights knocked off Ionia in week one, 22-11 thanks to a stingy defense that forced three turnovers.

Spring Lake put 34 points on the board in a six point, week one win at Montgaue, which included an interception return for a touchdown by senior linebacker Wren Dephouse.

These schools have not played in football since a division four, first round playoff game in 2013, a game Belding won 21-20 at Grabinski Field.

Portage Central (1-0) meets Forest Hills Central (1-0) in the Blitz Battle, the Rangers won this game last year at McCamley-Knight Field.

Both teams feature really good defenses that each held week one opponents to single digit point totals.

Other games that we are planing to be at for week two of the Blitz include:



West Ottawa (0-1) at Portage Northern (1-0)

Jenison (0-1) at Forest Hills Northern (1-0)

Byron Center (1-0) at East Kentwood (1-0)

Wyoming (0-1) at Northview (1-0)

Cedar Springs (0-1) at Zeeland West (1-0)

Forest Hills Eastern (1-0) at South Haven (1-0)

Loy Norrix (0-0) vs. Ottawa Hills (0-1) at Houseman Field

Lowell (1-0) at Thornapple Kellogg (0-1)

Greenville (0-1) at Kenowa Hills (1-0)

Holland Christian (1-0) at Wayland (1-0)

Sparta (0-1) at Coopersville (1-0)

Hopkins (0-1) at Allendale (1-0)

Unity Christian (0-1) at Oakridge (1-0)

Orchard View (1-0) at Godwin Heights (0-1)

North Muskegon (1-0) at Muskegon Catholic Central (0-1)

Kent City (1-0) at Central Montcalm (1-0)

Lakeview (0-1) at Saugatuck (1-0)

Tri-Unity Christian (0-1) at NorthPointe Christian (0-1)

The Blitz will air Thursday night after Nebraska vs. Minnesota.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter