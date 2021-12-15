Nolan Ziegler to Notre Dame "it was just meant to be"

Nolan Ziegler signs with Notre Dame

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Nolan Ziegler has always wanted to play football at Notre Dame, Wednesday he signed his national letter of intent to play for the Fighting Irish.

"I've been a Notre Dame fan since birth," Ziegler said. "My grandpa played there and won a national championship, I'm Irish, I was born on St. Patrick's Day, it was just meant to be."

Ziegler never doubted his desire to head to South Bend, even after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to take the LSU job.

A larg reason he remained committed to Notre Dame was Marcus Freeman who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.

"It's funny he recruited me at Cincinnati and he ended up at Notre Dame," Ziegler said about Freeman. "I loved him as a defensive coordinator and now he's my head coach so it's even better. He's a great coach, great guy, he has an awesome family and I just can't wait to play for him."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter