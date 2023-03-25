Muskegon trails Cass Tech 41-31 at the half

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Muskegon started the division one state championship with cold shooting against Detroit Cass Tech.

The Big Reds trailed 14-4 in the first quarter before rallying to cut the deficit to just 3 (14-11) after eight minutes.

Muskegon made just 2 of the first 12 three points shots it attempted and is 5-18 (27.8%) in the first half from deep.

Cass Tech leads the game at the half 41-31 behind 12 points from Kenneth Robertson and 10 from sophomore Darius Acuff.

David Day III leads the Big Reds with 12 points, Anthony Sydnor III has 9.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

