Muskegon hosts Zeeland West in OK Green opener

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After winning seven consecutive conference titles in boys basketball, Muskegon finished second in the OK Green last season.

The Big Red have plans on returning to the top this year and that all starts Friday when they host Zeeland West (3-2) at Redmond Potter Gymnasium.

"We understand how good Zeeland West is and how well coached they are they have a lot of talent, a lot of young talent," Muskegon 10th year head coach Keith Guy said. "I think they will contend for a conference championship. We have to be ready, I think they are going to come in licking their chops a little bit because I think they are coming off a loss and are coming in now zero and zero in the conference."

Muskegon (2-0) will also host Benton Harbor (6-0) on Saturday as part of its basketball showcase, but Guy wants his guys to focus on Friday first.

"We just want to put our best effort out there and not look to Saturday," Guy said. "This is the most important game for us, not Saturday."

