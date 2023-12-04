Muskegon community celebrates Big Reds state title

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds gathered on Sunday at Redmond Potter Gymnasium as the Muskegon community celebrated the Big Reds division two football state championship.

Muskegon community celebrates football state championships

Muskegon beat Warren De La Salle 33-21 last Saturday night at Ford Field to win their second state title in seven seasons.

"It's been a week now, settled in a little bit," 14th year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "Still have a lot of things you know we're wrapping up to the end of the year. This is like winning the game all over again. This is why we do what we do. You know we're working with their children, and their nephews and grandchildren and then there's alumni. There's players that have played here part of the 900 wins. Reiterates to me what my responsibilities as the head coach of Muskegon High School."

Fairfield was also named the Detroit Lions high school coach of the year last week.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter