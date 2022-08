MUSKEGON, Mich. — East Kentwood at Muskegon

Muskegon hosted East Kentwood Friday night, with the Big Reds coming off a 9-2 season in 2021.

WATCH:

Muskegon 20, East Kentwood 14

After a tough-fought battle, Muskegon will head into week two 1-0 with the 20-14 victory over East Kentwood.

