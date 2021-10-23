Muskegon Catholic Central beats Oakridge with late TD, 2-point conversion

Blitz Battle: MCC vs Oakridge

For the second straight week Muskegon Catholic Central scored late to win a close game, this time beating Oakridge 30-28.

The Crusaders scored on a Joe Waller 1-yard TD run with just 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28 and won it on Waller's two-point conversion run.

"I feel crazy," Waller said. "It was such a great game and everybody worked so hard. To win a game against a team like this just feels amazing."

Waller also added 65-yard TD run in the game.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys hung in there getting a win like this," MCC head coach Steve Czerwon said. "I'm proud of Joe Waller scoring the touchdown and two point conversion. I'm proud of Elliot Riegler the way he directed us two weeks in a row winning this way so just really proud of the overall effort of the guys."

Oakridge scored 21 unanswered points to lead the game 28-16 after three quarters of play.

The Crusaders finish the regular season at 8-1 and will head to the division seven state playoffs.

The Eagles finish 7-2 and will play in division five.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

