Muskegon beats GR Catholic Central in overtime thriller

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon hosted Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the Muskegon sports hall of fame classic and this one was a classic.

4th quarter, Kaden Brown knocks down the 3 to send it to overtime. The senior led the way for catholic with 36 points.

In overtime, Big Reds trailed by two but TJ David sinks a bucket and drew the foul to make it a tie game again. Moments later, Muskegon down by one, Jordan Briggs had a big game tonight and also sunk the game winning jumper.

Muskegon wins 81-79.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

