Muskegon Basketball Showcase to feature shot clock trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Many have been asking for a shot clock in high school basketball in Michigan for years.

This season the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan and Michigan High School Athletic Association are implementing shot clocks on a trial basis at five events including this Saturday's Muskegon Basketball Showcase which features three games.

One perceived drawback to adding a shot clock is cost and adding a person to run it.

The Big Reds have been practicing with the recently installed shot clocks the last couple of days.

"Very, very simple," Muskegon head coach Keith Guy said. "You can have a student run it, one controller, it is three buttons. On and off, reset to 35 and reset to 15 and that is how simple it is."

Guy will fill out a survey after Saturday's games and send it to the BCAM and MHSAA, but expects he will like the addition.

"I am a thousand percent in favor of the shot clock I think its better for the game," Guy added. "Talking about continuity from high school to college, a lot of athletes are going to play the next level and them experiencing the shot clock for the first time at that level is not good, I think it is good there. I think it is good for the flow of the game."

Muskegon (2-0) plays the third game Saturday taking on Benton Harbor (6-0) at 7 p.m., Kalamazoo Central plays Detroit King at 5:30 and Detroit Henry Ford plays Lansing Waverly at 4.

