Munger plans to "restore the roar" at Newaygo

Ralph Munger introduced at Newaygo

Ralph Munger was officially introduced as the new football coach and met the players at Newaygo High School on Tuesday.

The former Rockford head coach was asked about a rebuild of the Lions program which has won two games each of the last three seasons, he replied with his plans to "restore the roar."

"We are going to work our tail off and we are going to make things happen," Munger said. "We are not going to wait for them to happen, we are going to make things happen. My track record kind of says that I'm not blowing smoke, we are going to get after it. I know the competition is going to be keen, it might be overwhelming at times, but we are going to grow."

Munger becomes the fourth head coach of Newaygo in four seasons, so his players were happy to hear his message that there are no plans for a rebuild.

"That's awesome to hear because everytime we've had a new coach we have just been hearing rebuild and everything," sophomore quarterback Blake Kerr said. "Just restart the whole thing, but having him in here, he wants to get right to it, it's awesome, it's great to hear."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter