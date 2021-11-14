Montague falls in regional final to Lansing Catholic

Dylan Everett gave Montague an early lead with a short touchdown run setup by a Colton Blanksrom interception, but the Wildcats couldn't hold it falling to Lansing Catholic 31-13 in a division six regional final.
Everett ran for 99 yards on 16 carries.
The Cougars turned a pair of Montague fumbles into scores as part of a second quarter that saw them out score the Wildcats 24-0.
The Montague seniors left a lasting impact on the program that includes winning a state championship last season.
"Just a great group of seniors, they have accomplished so much in their four years, just really proud of those guys," first-year Wildcats head coach Justin Dennet said. "The leadership they've shown all year and the work ethic and really just taking me in as a new coach and being really coachable and respectful, just really proud of the senior group for sure. We wish we could have got it done tonight but that had a great career."
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.