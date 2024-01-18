Watch Now
Mona Shores hockey earns come from behind win against FHNE

Remi Monaghan
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 17, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mona Shores hockey holds on to third place in the OK Baum division with a 4-2 win over Forest Hills Northern-Eastern on Wednesday.

Mona Shores 4, FHNE 2

The Sailors earned the first goal of the game but the Birddogs came back strong. Nick Kuhn scored back to back goals for FHNE in the second period along with another Mona Shores goal from Zach Leibrandt so it was tied at two after the second period.

In the third period it was all Sailors. They earned two more goals to win the game 4-2. They're now 8-7 this season and on a four game winning streak.

