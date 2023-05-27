Watch Now
Mona Shores, East Grand Rapids advance to regional final in boy lacrosse

The Sailors topped Grandville for 16th straight game
Jake Nanna, Mona Shores lacrosse
Posted at 11:07 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 23:07:23-04

(FOX 17) — Mona Shores avenged a regional semifinal loss to Grandville from last season with a 14-3 win over the Bulldogs on Friday at West Ottawa.

Mona Shores tops Grandville in D1 Regional Semifinal game

The Sailors (17-1) advance to play Hudsonville in the division one regional final at West Ottawa on Wednesday at 7 p.m..

East Grand Rapids knocked off visiting Mattawan 19-10 in a division two regional semifinal.

The Pioneers (11-4) will play Lowell in the regional final at home next Wednesday at 6 p.m..

