Mona Shores, East Grand Rapids advance to regional final in boy lacrosse

(FOX 17) — Mona Shores avenged a regional semifinal loss to Grandville from last season with a 14-3 win over the Bulldogs on Friday at West Ottawa.

The Sailors (17-1) advance to play Hudsonville in the division one regional final at West Ottawa on Wednesday at 7 p.m..

East Grand Rapids knocked off visiting Mattawan 19-10 in a division two regional semifinal.

The Pioneers (11-4) will play Lowell in the regional final at home next Wednesday at 6 p.m..

