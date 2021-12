MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Mona Shores hockey team won for the 8th time in 9 games Friday beating vistiing Wyandotte Roosevelt 4-1 at Lakeshore Sports Centre.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter