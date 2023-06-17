Mission accomplished: Grand Rapids Christian wins state title year after getting to title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A year after getting to the division two state championship game and losing, the Grand Rapids Christian baseball team is celebrating a state title after a 2-1 win over Grosse Pointe Wood University Liggett.

"Coming up short last year and seeing the dog pile, this whole season we had a chip on our shoulder," Eagles Ty Uchman said. "Just working as hard as we possibly can and it all paid off and there is no better feeling."

Uchman started on the mound for GR Christian and pitched four innings allowing just one run and striking out three, improving to 9-0 on the season.

Fellow senior Cam Seth relieved him in the top of the fifth and got the last nine outs without allowing a hit.

"Can't dream it better," Seth said. "This team has worked so hard for this moment, everyone deserves it."

Seth gave the Eagles the early with a two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning.

The title is Grand Rapids Christian's third in baseball joining the 2012 and 2013 teams that also won it in division two.

Saturday, the Eagles has seven players in the lineup that starter in last season's division two title game.

"After last year, this group, a lot of them came back, we had the tough loss here last year, head coach Brent Gates said. "The work they have put in in the off season behind the scenes, you hope as a coach they get rewarded for that. We had the goal from day one that we wanted to finish it and I can't be more proud of these guys. It is just an unbelievable feeling right now."

Grand Rapids Christian finishes the season at 36-5.

