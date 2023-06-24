(FOX 17) — The 42nd annual Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association East-West Classic is set for Monday at Comerica Park.

MHSBCA All-Star classic features lots of West Michigan talent

For the second straight season there will be two games with the first scheduled for 11 a.m. and the second for 2 p.m..

Among those from the area participating is West Catholic head coach George Rosinski who will coach in the second game.

"It is an honor," Rosinki said. "We've had the opportunity at West Catholic to play a regular season game at Comerica before, but to get the call and to be honored by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association is, I don't know it is a dream come true, but it is definitely something that is always an honor to be able to represent West Catholic, the community, the baseball family and all the west side of Michigan for that manner and we got a pretty good squad together and I'm looking forward to showing the state of Michigan what the west side baseball team is all about."

Players from the area include, in the 11a.m. game:



Brayden Lacroix, Grandville

Kylar Larson, Kent City

J.J. Manion, Kalamazoo Christian

Blake Pettijohn, Calvin Christian

Easton Remick, Zeeland East

Ty Sandwick, Grand Haven

Nick Verduzco, Hackett Catholic Prep

In the 2 p.m. game: