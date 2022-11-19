Mendon returns to football finals, seeks 12th title

Mendon preps for state final

The Mendon football team is back in the state finals for the first time since winning it all back in 2011.

This time the Hornets are playing in the eight-player division two state championship game in just their second season playing eight-player.

"It's definitely a great experience," Mendon senior running back Evan Lukeman said. "We got a lot on our back, but I hope we can lead up to getting another state championship."

The Hornets are looking for the 12th state championship in program history which would tie them for second most in Michigan, one behind Farmington Hills Harrison which had 13.

"It's been a dream since we were all in that rocket program," Mendon senior Noah Iobe said. "We want to win a state title and it feels great to have the potential of bringing it back."

The challenge is a big one, the Hornets play two-time defending Powers North Central who beat Colon 63-0 in this game a year ago.

"We know there is a good team ahead of us," 7th year Mendon head coach Bobby Kretschman said. "I think they are 46-1 in their last 47 games. They've won 36 in a row. I just kept telling the kids, 'hey, why not us to be the one that derails them on their quest for a third state title.' They are a good football team and at the end of the day, we are going to go up there and give it everything we got."

The division two state final is scheduled to kick at 2 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

