Mattawan, Forest Hills Eastern split doubleheader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mattawan travel to take on Forest Hills Eastern at Cornerstone University on Tuesday night. The two teams split the doubleheader.

In the first game, pitcher Jacob Pallo threw a no hitter and helped lift the Hawks to a 10-0 win.

During the second game, the two teams had a pitching duel and it was scoreless through the 5th inning. Mattawan got things going in the 6th with a triple from Connor Walsh. Then an RBI single from Aiden Warn. That was followed by a RBI single from Tyson Stratton and then a sac fly by Jaxon Engle who brough in Caleb Wright.

Mattawan won the second game 3-0.

"This team is really resilient. We usually fight back. We made a goal at the begining of the season that we weren't going to get swept in doubleheaders. That did happen once earlier this year but we really take a lot of pride in the fact that we can forget what happened in game one and find something good and fight through it. That resiliency is a lot of what helped us a lot last year in the run that we had last year. That's something we work on every day, we work on the mental part and just being resilient," said Brett Vaughn.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

