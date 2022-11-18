Martin seeks first football state title since 1987

Martin preps for title game

The Martin football is heading to the upper peninsula for the eight-player Division 1 state championship game on Saturday against Merrill (12-0) in the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The Clippers lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Adrian Lenawee Christian, but beat the Cougars in the regional final this season.

Martin has not won a state championship in football since 1985, and there are many connections from that team to this one.

Current quarterback JR Hildebrand's father played on the title team 35 years ago.

"It is pretty neat seeing as my dad, his senior year, made it to state and he was on the state championship team," the younger Hildebrand said. "For me and him to share that, that is pretty cool. To be able to go out there and play in the state finals with my friends, it's great opportunity."

Clippers assistant coach Randy Hunt was a running back on the '87 team and scores a touchdown in the 21-0 win over Beal City at the Silverdome.

"The memories are the same and that is something we've been trying to instill on these guy, enjoy the moment," Hunt said. "Stuff like this, our last practice on our practice field in snow, the fun parts of the trip, the community all of their support is so big. That is one of the things that we remember from when we did it was the overwhelming community support. I don't think anybody was left in town when we did that, so I love that feeling and I love that the kids get to experience that."

The Martin community helped to raise $17,000 to help pay for the team's 435 mile trip north.

Saturday's state championship game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m..

