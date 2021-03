PLAINWELL, Mich. — After a big win on Tuesday night against Interstate Eight foe and conference unbeaten, Pennfield, the Marshall boys basketball team picked up another road win on Friday night over Plainwell in a non-conference battle.

The (7-4, 8-4) Redhawks hung on for a 49-44 win over the Trojans as they get set to take on Parma Western and Jackson Northwest next week to finish the regular season.