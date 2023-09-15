Major matchups arrive for week 4 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Week four of the high school football season features some really good matchups led by Caledonia (1-0, 3-0) at Rockford (1-0, 3-0) in the Game of the Week.

Rockford aims to maintain high standard in game against Caledonia on Friday

This game decided the OK Red title last season in week nine won the Rams won on the road in a battle of 8-0 teams.

The Fighting Scots returned the favor two weeks later with a touchdown and two-point conversion with no time on the clock in 14-13 win in the district final at Rockford.

This season both teams have started with three straight wins including their OK Red openers last Friday.

"Obviously they have a great defense, they fit great," Caledonia senior running back Brock Townsend said. "You could see that when we played them, they stopped us great, but I think, if we come out here, we finish blocks, play with 100 percent effort, we play with that grit and that grind and show that this summer really paid off and show that last year wasn't just a fluke."

While the Rams have certainly not forgotten the heartbreak of seeing their season end at the hands of the Fighting Scots, they are focused on 2023 ahead of this year's game.

"Of course we are upset with what happened last year but that is done," Rockford senior defensiev end Christian Herrema said. "We can't go back on that so what we are going to do, even what we are saying about the philosophy, is coming out and doing our best. I have a lot of confidence in our guys and so we are going to definitely to bring our best."

The game Friday night will be the only meeting between Caledonia and Rockford as the Fighting Scots have dropped down to division two this year for the playoffs.

Muskegon (1-0, 1-2) is at Mona Shores (1-0, 2-1) in the Blitz Battle, it's a huge game in the OK Green.

The Big Reds have won the last two meetings and six of the last seven.

Other games we are attempting to send cameras to in week four include:



Whitehall (3-0) at Montague (2-1)

Tri County (3-0) at Newaygo (1-2)

Vicksburg (1-2) at Paw Paw (3-0)

Schoolcraft (3-0) at Constantine (2-1)

Hamilton at Allendale (3-0)

West Catholic (3-0) vs. Unity Christian (1-2) at Hudsonville

Coopersville (2-1) at Spring Lake (3-0)

Hudsonville (3-0) at Grand Haven (1-2)

East Kentwood (1-2) at Grandville (2-1)

Zeeland West (3-0) vs. Grand Rapids Union (1-2) at Houseman Field

Forest Hills Central (3-0) at Forest Hills Northern (2-1)

Lowell (2-1) at Northview (3-0)

Forest Hills Eastern (3-0) vs. South Christian (2-1) at East Kentwood

Comstock Park (2-1) at Belding (2-1)

Kent City (2-1) at White Cloud (2-1)

Decatur (1-2) at Centreville (1-2)

Martin (2-1) at Gobles (3-0)

The Blitz airs at 10:50 p.m. Friday night with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter