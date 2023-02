East Grand Rapids 65, Wyoming 50

Macy Brown scored a game-high 32 points Monday night as East Grand Rapids beat Wyoming 65-50 in a division one district opener.

The Pioneers (15-8) advance to play Byron Center (19-3) for a third time Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in a district semifinal Wyoming.

