Lowell wins their 10th straight wrestling state championship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lowell takes down Goodrich 42-18 in the division two team wrestling state championship to earn their 10th straight title.

They join the ranks of just 10 other teams in MHSAA history to win 10 straight.

In the 215 pound weight class, Ari McFarland had a tough match but earns the reversal to win. Cody Foss was able to secure the pin in the 113 weight class and earn another six points for the Red Arrows. In 144, CJ Poole got the take down on his way to a major decision that was the match clinching win.

"It's unreal, it's really exciting. I don't really know what to think because I didn't win a state title, my team did. Winning as a team feels insane. Watching the other kids win and it's not you winning is kinda a big deal," said CJ Poole.

"To have 10 is just a whole other feeling, a whole new level. I'm just really excited that I could help contribute to what we have going on here. It's more than just an individual thing. It's a team thing," said Ari McFarland.

In division three, Whitehall faced off against Dundee. The Vikings won in the 190, 215, and 285 weight classes but ended up falling to Dundee to become the 2023 state runner ups.

Dundee 60, Whitehall 18

Bronson represented in Division four going up against Hudson. The Vikings ended up falling 58-12 to be the state runner ups. Bronson won three of their matches in the state finals.

Hudson 58, Bronson 12

