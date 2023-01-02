Lowell stays the course amid state title streak

Lowell wrestling has won nine consecutive Division II state championships on the mat, and the Red Arrows are testing themselves early this season.

The team competed in three tournaments in December with teams that are nationally ranked, just as they are.

When it comes to extending their state title streak, they are doing what they have done for most of the last decade.

"I don't even think about that at all," Red Arrow senior Landon Miller said. "I just think about what I can do, and how I can help my teammates, and how I can grow as a wrestler, and become a better wrestler. That is just an end goal that I have no control, we have no control over that. If we do the best we can do, it's going to happen."

"It is more about just getting better each and every single day, and we really try to do that," 9th year Lowell head coach R.J. Boudro said. "We want to take a lot of risks right now and hustle, and work hard and try to get in shape so that we can be the best when the time is right. It doesn't do any good to be the best you can in January. We want to be the best we can in February and March."

Lowell is off this weekend before heading to Detroit Catholic Central for the Super Duals on January 14th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

