LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell girls basketball team hit 11 three pointers in a 64-46 win over Forest Hills Northern in an opening round district game on Monday night.

The Lady Red Arrows advance to host Greenville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter