Lowell, Rockford, Martin/Climax-Scotts among wrestling teams to advance to state semifinals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Rockford 45, Holt 15
Rockford 45, Holt 15
Martin/Climax-Scotts 38, New Lothrop 29
Martin/Climax-Scotts 38, New Lothrop 29
Bronson 39, Manchester 19
Bronson 39, Manchester 19
Lowell 49, Brother Rice 21
Lowell 49, Brother Rice 21
Plainwell 42, Lakeshore 31
Plainwell 42, Lakeshore 31
Whitehall 48, Gladstone 24
Whitehall 48, Gladstone 24
Constantine 3, Clinton 0
Constantine 3, Clinton 0
Algonac 42, Portland 28
Algonac 42, Portland 28
Dundee 64, Hart 15
Dundee 64, Hart 15
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.