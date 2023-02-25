Watch Now
Lowell, Rockford, Martin/Climax-Scotts among wrestling teams to advance to state semifinals

Posted at 11:04 PM, Feb 24, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Rockford 45, Holt 15

Martin/Climax-Scotts 38, New Lothrop 29

Bronson 39, Manchester 19

Lowell 49, Brother Rice 21

Plainwell 42, Lakeshore 31

Whitehall 48, Gladstone 24

Constantine 3, Clinton 0

Algonac 42, Portland 28

Dundee 64, Hart 15

