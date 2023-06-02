Lowell defies the odds to win regional championship

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell boys lacrosse team won a division two regional championship this week beating top-seed East Grand Rapids 11-10 on Wednesday.

The Red Arrows entered the postseason as the six-seed in the eight team regional.

Lowell accomplishes rare feat in boys lacrosse

Lowell beat three-seed Caledonia in the quarterfinal after losing to the Fighting Scots in April.

It then beat two-seed Byron Center in the semifinal after losing to the Bulldogs 16-6 just 11 days prior.

"We knew we were the six seed, we knew everybody was going to overlook us, we knew we were the underdogs, we knew what we had to do," senior midfielder Connor Lixie said. "We just beat the top three seeds in the region so it just proves that seeding doesn't really matter, you just got to go in there and get the stuff done that you need to get done."

"I think we were just doing it off of pride," senior long stick middie Hunter Stepanovich added. "We didn't think we were going to win, but we wanted to show them that we were still a contender, that we could still do something and make it harder for them and it ended up working and we won."

The Red Arrows join the 2014 Detroit Jesuit team as the only to win a regional championship as a six-seed in state history.

"I don't know if I have even come to a realization of what wee have accomplished here," sixth year Lowell head coach Austin Buckius said. "Once it does set in it is going to be pretty emotional I know for some of us, it's a great feeling, but we've got to keep going and move past it."

Lowell now gets set to play Divine Child in a division two state quarterfinal on Saturday at 5 p.m. at East Lansing High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter