Logan Nickolaus' game-winner lifts Byron Center to regional title

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Landon Taylor gave Mona Shores a 1-0 lead in the second period of the regional championship game against Byron Center at Wings West on Saturday night.

Minutes later, it'd be Byron Center's Nik Schepers deflecting a Trevor Davis wrist shot home to knot it at one.

However, heading into the second intermission, the Sailors would take a 2-1 lead as Trent Benedict put home a rebound.

Byron Center 3, Mona Shores 2

It's nothing new to the Bulldogs, however, who have trailed at the end of the second period in several games this season, including the regional opener against Forest Hills Northern-Eastern.

Sure enough, in the third, it was captain Mason Breit tying the game, 2-2 with 11:18 left to play in the third period.

And with 3:05 left, sophomore Logan Nickolaus, the team's leading point scorer this season, would score off of an assist from Breit to give the Bulldogs the 3-2 win.

It's back-to-back regional titles for the Bulldogs and they were led by their ten seniors.

"I think I have to keep going back to the senior leadership and sticking to the process and playing our game," said head coach, Taylor Keyworth after the win, "I couldn't be prouder of the group we have, their mental fortitude to stay with it and keep battling."

The Bulldogs improve to 16-0 this season as they advance to the state quarterfinal.

"Staying undefeated is a good feeling, we work so hard for this, it's the best feeling in the world," Logan Nickolaus smiled, "my man Mason [Breit] gave me a good pass in the middle, I just shot it at the net and it happened to go in," he added on the game-winner.

Byron Center will take on Hartland in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday at 6:30 PM, the game will be played at Munn Arena at Michigan State University.