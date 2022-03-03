Libia Hernandez chases state title dream

WYOMING, Mich. — Karyna Espinoza and Libia Hernandez are Wyoming Lee wrestlers that will compete in the fist ever girls individual state finals this weekend at Ford Field.

In the past girls have been able to compete, but in the same division as the boys. This year, the girl;s have their own division.

"I feel like it's very cool," Hernandez said. "Especially for all the girls. I feel like we're all excited to be like, finally part of like with the guys and be included in that it took a while because I know we're not like the only ones that have been wrestling. I know there's years of girls wrestling behind us and I feel like it's a milestone and we're just gonna keep pushing that.

Hernandez has already built quite a legacy at Lee.

She was a freshman on the 2019 team that became the first in school history to win a team district championship in wrestling.

Last weekend she became the first Lee wrestler, male of female to become an individual regional champion.

Now, there is just one goal left to accomplish.

"I'm planning to take the championship title," Hernandez said. "That's the goal. I'm working hard. We've been working hard for two weeks now this whole season actually. So the goal is to take bring home the title."

