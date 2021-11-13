Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Lawton runs past Muskegon Catholic Central to win regional championship

Landon Motter, Jake Rueff come up big in Blue Devils win
items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Lawton football<br/>
Lawton football
Posted at 11:06 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:06:48-05
Lawton 41, Muskegon CC 22

Lawton went to Hackley Stadium and knocked off Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday to claim a division 7 regional championship.

"I can't stop smiling, it's an incredible feeling," Blue Devils senior guard and linebacker Drew Stephayn said. "So we get 24 hours to cherish this win and then we put it on a shelf and focus on the next week. I don't know who we're playing next week but all that matters is we're playing again and we're just so excited to keep it rolling, it's an incredible feeling."

Senior quarterback Landon Motter ran for two scores and threw for a third, senior running back Jake Rueff rand for two scores and caught a TD pass for Lawton.

"We've been playing together forever, we knew we were going to be good this year so I mean it's our first one in school history," Rueff said. "We had our first district title last week so this means a lot to the community and the team and really everyone so we're super pumped."

The Blue Devils advance to the state semifinals to play the winner of Detroit Loyola and Lumen Christi who play on Saturday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time