Lawton runs past Muskegon Catholic Central to win regional championship

Lawton 41, Muskegon CC 22

Lawton went to Hackley Stadium and knocked off Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday to claim a division 7 regional championship.

"I can't stop smiling, it's an incredible feeling," Blue Devils senior guard and linebacker Drew Stephayn said. "So we get 24 hours to cherish this win and then we put it on a shelf and focus on the next week. I don't know who we're playing next week but all that matters is we're playing again and we're just so excited to keep it rolling, it's an incredible feeling."

Senior quarterback Landon Motter ran for two scores and threw for a third, senior running back Jake Rueff rand for two scores and caught a TD pass for Lawton.

"We've been playing together forever, we knew we were going to be good this year so I mean it's our first one in school history," Rueff said. "We had our first district title last week so this means a lot to the community and the team and really everyone so we're super pumped."

The Blue Devils advance to the state semifinals to play the winner of Detroit Loyola and Lumen Christi who play on Saturday.

