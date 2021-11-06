Watch
Lawton claims 2nd-straight district title

Lawton beats Union City, 35-6.
Posted at 12:23 AM, Nov 06, 2021
LAWTON, Mich. — The Lawton Blue Devils averaged nearly 55 points per game through the first 10 games of the 2021 season, so when Union City held them to just 35 in the district title game, the Chargers were already doing something right.

Unfortunately for Union City, which made it's first district final since 2011, their season came to an end.

Lawton used a balanced scoring attack and stifling defense to win 35-6, claiming the Blue Devils' 2nd-straight district title.

Lawton will travel to Muskegon Catholic Central for the division 7, region 3 final.

