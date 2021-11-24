Lawton brings confidence on first ever trip to Ford Field

LAWTON, Mich. — The Lawton football team has already taken down a pair of state powers in the playoffs in Muskegon Catholic Cental and Jackson Lumen Christi, next up for the Blue Devils is another, Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0) in the division seven state championship game Saturday morning at Ford Field.

Despite this being its first trip to the state finals in program history, Lawton does not see itself as an underdog.

"It's the kids from this year that play the game," third-year Blue Devils head coach Wade Waldrup said. "It's not kids form 13 years ago that won a state championship and not people from five years ago that won state championships, it's the kids on this field and we have confidence in our guys but they also are humble and they are aware that they are going to play a very good football team."

"I have been going to the state games with my dad since fourth grade so I have been a part of those and I just know how the energy is there," Lawton senior right guard and inside linebacker Drew Stephayn said. "I know that I am just going to have the biggest goosebumps of my life just walking out of that tunnel like the teams I've seen so many times before."

The Blue Devils have scored the second most points in the state this season (646) while the Pirates have allowed just 88 total points in 13 games.

