Late goal lifts Forest Hills Northern to win over Forest Hills Central

FHN 2, FHC 1

Forest Hills Northern junior Grayson Traynor scored on a free kick with just 1:50 left in regulation on Tuesday lifting his Huskies to a 2-1 win over host Forest Hills Central in boys soccer.

The game-winning goal came just 36 seconds after the Rangers tied the game at one on a Kyle Webb goal.

"Honestly, the best part of our game is staying focused in the late parts of the game,"Traynor said. "Our coach always told us this is going to be a battle and we just stuck through it, we put our heads in it and we made it happen."

FHN scored first on a goal from senior Max Merk six minutes into the second half.

The win gives Northern the top seed in next week's OK White conference tournament.

"I mean it's been our goal all season long to get the one seed in the conference and we knew we had to do it right here at the end of the season," Merk said. "Big for the guys, we carry a ton of momentum into conference and it is just a huge win."

