Late comeback lifts EGR to state semifinal win over Plainwell

HOLLAND, Mich. — Gracie Lynn scored two goals in the final five minutes on Tuesday night to lift East Grand Rapids to a 2-1 win over Plainwell in a division 2 girls soccer state semifinal at Holland.

"I just didn't want our season to come to an end," Lynn said. "I think everyone was just working together, putting in hard work because anything can happen in the last few minutes. We're really excited just knowing that all of our hard work has paid off."

Laken Whittington score the Trojans goals in the first half.

"I just think that we had a great game and they worked really hard and I think we kind of generated a little bit of luck at the end with just all of the chances we kept creating over and over," Pioneers head coach Fabian Rodriguez said. "They didn't stop working and eventually something came in our favor, so, we're just super happy about the result."

EGR (18-2-3) will play in the state championship game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Michigan State against Grosse Pointe North.

