Late 2-point conversion gives Byron Center win in the Game of the Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center converted a two-point conversion pass from junior quarterback Landon Tungate to senior Blake Ottow with just 15 seconds to play Friday as the Bulldogs beat Forest Hills Central 15-14.

"Coach Cisco drew it up," Ottow said about the two-point conversion. "He said we were either going to throw it to Isaac coming on a mini curl or they are like Ottow we are going to set you up behind the tight end, run the arrow, catch it, win this game so I was just trying to help out my coaches, do my job as a teammate. I'm so proud of our guys right now, it's unbelievable."

The two-point conversion was setup by a thee-yard touchdown run from junior Kaden Krause who is normally a lineman but switched his jersey from 57 to 40 so he could carry the ball.

Then came decision time, kick the extra point and play for overtime, or go for the win.

"We went off to the side and we really thought we were just going to kick the field goal," Tungate said. "Coach Cisco was like, 'what do you guys want to do?' We were confident from two or three yards out we could do it, so we picked go for two and it worked out for us."

Tungate complete 20 of 30 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver Isaac Lee caught ten passes for 129 yards and a 35-yard touchdown on 4th and seven in the third quarter.

Quarterback Mason McDonald led Forest Hills Central completing 7 of 13 passes for 90 yards and a touchdowns, he also ran for 42 yards.

Byron Center (3-0, 5-0) remains in a first place tie with East Grand Rapids which beat Northview on Friday night.

