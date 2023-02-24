Last year's close call pushes Martin/Climax-Scotts co-op wrestling team back to state

Martin/Climax-Scotts gear up for team state

The co-op wrestling team of Martin and Climax-Scotts has made it back to the team state finals for the first time since 2015.

For some of the Clippers contingent on the team, this comes on the heels of the football team that won the state championship back in the fall.

"For football we did the same exact thing,"senior J.R. Hildebrand, who was also the quarterback on the football team, said. "Now to be apart of it for wrestling, it's just an awesome experience for everyone on the team."

Martin knocked off Decatur 32-27in the regional final to punch their ticket to the Wings Event Center.

"I remember back when we first made it," 106 lb sophomore Logan Gilbert said. "Me and one of my friends were holding the banner and now it's just a cool experience to be able to do it again when i'm actually wrestling. It's just an amazing feeling."

Getting to the division four quarterfinal is especially satisfying considering how close they came one year ago.

"Last year we fell just short of going to team state," head coach Logan Curry said. "So all off-season our goal was to get back to team state for the first time since 2015. We had to wrestle Lawton and Decatur (in regionals) to get there and it was really close but our kids came through and got the job done."

Martin/Climax-Scotts take on New Lothrop on Friday at noon in one division four quarterfinal.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter