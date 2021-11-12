Lakewood tops Marshall for 8th straight regional championship

IONIA, Mich. — The Lakewood volleyball team beat Marshall 25-14, 25-3, and 25-18 to win a division two regional championship.

"It's just as a whole we're all super excited to raise every trophy that we get, and it's taking them one at a time," Lakewood senior outside hitter Maradith O'Gorman said. "I think I've definitely grown with all them especially since my sister's not here it's given me a better chance to grow with them and I think they're a great group of girls and they've all become my best friend."

The title is the Vikings eighth straight.

"We love it," Vikings junior setter Skylar Bump said. "Every morning on trophy day our coach will text us and say it's trophy day ya'll and we'll all get super excited, we love it. After winning a game and playing really well, I'd say we're all pretty happy with how we played."

Lakewood will play Onsted next Tuesday at Williamston High School in the division two state quarterfinals.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter